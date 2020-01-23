Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Xerox were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Xerox by 208,773.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Xerox by 22.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 200,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

