VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

MOTI stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.06.

