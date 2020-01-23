Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 242 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in First Republic Bank by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $117.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

