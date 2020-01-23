Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Shares of BK stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

