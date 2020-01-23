Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Westrock by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Westrock by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westrock by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 8.8% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

WRK stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

