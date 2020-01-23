Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,531 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

