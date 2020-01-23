Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Avnet by 6.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVT stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Avnet has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

