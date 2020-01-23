Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $3,965,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of LNC opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

