1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

Shares of FIF stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.