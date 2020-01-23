Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 432.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

IXG stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

