Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

