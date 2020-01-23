Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 832 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Eastgroup Properties worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EGP opened at $135.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.74. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $97.31 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average is $127.71.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

