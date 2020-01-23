Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 106.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 50,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 66.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 981.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.77.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.