Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dorman Products by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Dorman Products by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

DORM stock opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

