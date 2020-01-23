Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 10,888,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after buying an additional 9,381,370 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,785,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Shares of FCX opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.53 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

