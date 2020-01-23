Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after buying an additional 336,224 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,827,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,696 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.33 on Thursday. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

