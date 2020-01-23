Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Emcor Group worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. AXA bought a new position in Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,620,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 312,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after buying an additional 85,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NYSE:EME opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.