Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

