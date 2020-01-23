Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,672 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.2839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

