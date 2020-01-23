Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 207,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $22.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.