Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

In other news, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $317,072.40. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

