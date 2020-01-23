Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,760 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,259,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,769,000 after purchasing an additional 198,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

