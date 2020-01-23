Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.