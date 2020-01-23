Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE opened at $129.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $129.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $2,068,902.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,276. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

