Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Athene by 15.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 14.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Athene by 108.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 84.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,590 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

