DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5,562.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $125,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

