Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,100 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Landstar System worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $114.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

