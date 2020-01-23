Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Snap-on by 8.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 360,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Snap-on by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Snap-on by 89.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after buying an additional 153,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,087,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

