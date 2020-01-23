Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $244.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.