CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price target on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

CoStar Group stock opened at $669.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $612.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $368.65 and a 52-week high of $670.60.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

