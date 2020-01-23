Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,257 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 33.2% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 705,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,789 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 456,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Equifax by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $155.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.27.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.