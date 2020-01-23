Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 150.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

