Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $765,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,556,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $74.96 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $64,790.00. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

