Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

