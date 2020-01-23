92,420 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,420 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 285.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

