Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,440 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after acquiring an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.01.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. LivePerson’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,106 shares of company stock worth $1,136,598. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.