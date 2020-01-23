First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FBP opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. First Bancorp has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

