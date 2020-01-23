Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in Dover by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 11,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Dover by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Insiders have sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. Dover Corp has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

