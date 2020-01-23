International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 958.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after buying an additional 2,101,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,362 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 1,548.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 350,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,333,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Paper by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

International Paper stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

