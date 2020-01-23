Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 960 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

