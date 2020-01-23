Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,478,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $876,365,000 after purchasing an additional 640,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,745,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,820,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $194.26 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.90.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at $67,977,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

