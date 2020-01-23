Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HMS were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HMS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HMS by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HMS by 162.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

