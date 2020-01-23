Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 54.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period.

SYNH stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

