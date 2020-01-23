Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Integer by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 656.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

