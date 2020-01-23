Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,332,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 75,183 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 112,517 shares in the last quarter.

MCR opened at $8.53 on Thursday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $8.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

