Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 29,790 Shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.45% of Cemtrex worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CETX opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Cemtrex Inc has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

