Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of Gulf Island Fabrication at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 64.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 78.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 37.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

GIFI stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.91. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.51). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter.

In other Gulf Island Fabrication news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 33,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $152,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Piton Capital Partners Llc acquired 249,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,126,646.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 305,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,545. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.