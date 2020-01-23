10,268 Shares in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 118.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 64,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,953.90.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

