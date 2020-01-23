Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 20,700 Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of Clearside Biomedical worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

