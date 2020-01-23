11,844 Shares in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.51.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

